First Western Trust Hires Heath Kinsland to Focus on Denver Tech Center

First Western Financial, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • MYFW
First Western Financial, Inc.
First Western Financial, Inc.

Heath Kinsland

First Western Trust Bank adds Heath Kinsland as Denver Tech Center Market President
First Western Trust Bank adds Heath Kinsland as Denver Tech Center Market President

DENVER, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust Bank (“First Western Trust”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), has announced the hiring of Heath Kinsland as Market President with a focus on the Denver Tech Center (DTC), CO area.

Mr. Kinsland enables First Western Trust to help clients in DTC build their best lives for generations by developing trusted relationships, providing high-touch personal service, and delivering trusted expertise with access to tailored banking and wealth management services.

“We are pleased to extend our highly personalized client-focused approach, and comprehensive suite of wealth management and private banking products and services to the DTC market,” said Suzanne Johnson, Regional President Denver Metro. “Heath comes to us with over 20 years of banking experience and an extensive track record of delivering sophisticated solutions to high-net worth clients that help them achieve their goals. His experience as a leader, expertise in listening to client’s needs, and finding solutions that help them reach their objectives will serve him well as a trusted advisor. We are thrilled to have Heath lead our talented team in DTC, and look forward to him growing our presence in the Denver metro market. We believe Heath’s proven track record of success aligns with our desire to build the best private bank for the Western wealth management client for generations.”

Mr. Kinsland relocated to Colorado in 2019, having moved from North Carolina. His professional credentials include multiple leadership positions with Flatirons Bank’s sales team in Boulder, CO, spanning commercial, consumer, and mortgage sales teams. His experience also includes various leadership positions in wealth, commercial lending, and private banking with Truist (formerly BB&T and SunTrust). His community involvement has included the PLAY Boulder Foundation, the official non-profit partner of the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department, and the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Kinsland, who recently relocated from Arvada to Highlands Ranch, is looking forward to finding meaningful ways to get involved in his new community.

For more information, please contact Heath Kinsland at (303) 640-2404 or Heath.Kinsland@myfw.com.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID 477166.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2022 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Theodore Gerbick
theodore.gerbick@myfw.com
303.531.8120

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2ab2c66-8df7-42ce-897e-5249ac815bb1


