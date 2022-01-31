U.S. markets closed

First Western Trust Hires Paula Campos to Focus on Scottsdale

First Western Financial, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • MYFW

Paula Campos

Paula Campos Named Scottsdale, AZ Market President for First Western Trust Bank
Paula Campos Named Scottsdale, AZ Market President for First Western Trust Bank

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust Bank* (“First Western Trust”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), has announced the hiring of Paula Campos as Market President with a focus on the Scottsdale, AZ area.

Ms. Campos enables First Western Trust to help clients in Scottsdale to build their best lives for generations by developing trusted relationships, providing high-touch service, and delivering as a local, trusted expert with access to tailored banking and wealth management services.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our ability to offer wealth management and private banking expertise, highly personalized service, and broad suite of products and services to the Scottsdale market,” said Chuck Watts, Regional President in Arizona. “Paula comes to us with over 30 years of banking experience, with the majority dedicated to helping high-net worth clients achieve their goals. Her experience and deep ties to the Scottsdale community will serve her well as a trusted advisor to clients in this area. We are thrilled to have Paula lead our experienced team in Scottsdale, and look forward to her growing our presence in this important market for the years to come. We believe Paula’s background, approach and strong track record of success aligns with our aim to build the best private bank for the Western wealth management client for generations.”

Ms. Campos is a proud native of Scottsdale, having called the area home her entire life. Her professional credentials include leadership positions at First Citizen’s Bank and BBVA; she is a licensed banker with Life/Health, 6/63 licenses and an NMLS License. Her experience also includes the Cornell Leadership Program, Cannon Wealth Strategist program and California Banker’s School program. Her community involvement has included Chair for the Volunteer Connection, involvement with St. Vincent De Paul, St. Mary’s Food Bank, Catholic Charities and JDRF Foundation. She also participates in Network in Action (NIA), a business networking group in Scottsdale that focuses on connections and also gives back to the Community.

For more information, please contact Paula Campos at 480-596-1817 or paula.campos@myfw.com.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, go to www.myfw.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID 477166.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Western, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where First Western does business, the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction, First Western’s ability to complete the integration of Teton Financial Services successfully, and the dilution caused by First Western’s issuance of shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2021 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Theodore Gerbick
theodore.gerbick@myfw.com
303.531.8120

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ed329b8-6f5c-4262-9383-b7f07dd052dc


