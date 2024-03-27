FirstRand Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth R286.8m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in FirstRand Limited (JSE:FSR) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FirstRand

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Executive Officer of RMB Emmarentia Brown for R157m worth of shares, at about R64.86 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than R60.60 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.43m shares worth R287m. On the other hand they divested 1.16m shares, for R76m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by FirstRand insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

FirstRand Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at FirstRand. COO & Executive Director Mary Vilakazi spent R8.5m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does FirstRand Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of FirstRand shares, worth about R907m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FirstRand Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest FirstRand insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for FirstRand that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

