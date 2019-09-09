Fitbit’s $199 Versa 2 offers a functional smartwatch in an inexpensive package

Fitbit (FIT) is rolling out a new subscription health and fitness tracking service later this fall called Fitbit Premium. But to take advantage of the service, you’ll need a Fitbit device — which is where the new Versa 2 comes in.

Available for $199, the Versa 2 is Fitbit’s latest take on the smartwatch genre. I’ve been wearing the Versa 2 for the better part of a week, day and night, and despite a few nitpicky flaws — I really wish it showed more information about my workouts on a single screen — it offers tons of functionality in an inexpensive package.

But we can’t talk about smartwatches without bringing up the market leader, the Apple Watch (AAPL), which starts at $279 for a Series 3 and $399 for a Series 4. And while the Versa 2 holds its own against Apple’s offering — its battery and sleep tracking are beyond the Apple Watch’s capabilities — the one you choose will largely come down to how much you’re willing to spend on a smartwatch.

The Versa 2’s design

Fitbit has been evolving the look of its smartwatches over the last few generations to make them appear less sporty, and more like something you’d wear at the office, a barbecue, or formal occasion. The company offers a slew of optional bands made from a variety of materials including leather, suede, and stainless steel, that are, mercifully, easier to swap out than the previous generation of replacement bands.

The Versa 2’s overall look is also rounder and more refined. The Fitbit Blaze, the company’s discontinued watch, and Fitbit Ionic, a sporty smartwatch, were boxy and, in retrospect, looked more like what people from the ‘90s thought smartwatches should look like.

The Versa line, and especially the Versa 2, has softer angles, and sits more comfortably on your wrist. In fact, there were more than a few times when I showed the Versa 2 to people only to have them ask “Isn’t that the Apple Watch?” Whether that’s a positive or not depends on if you like the look of the Apple Watch. And since I do, I‘m giving the Versa 2 points for style.

The biggest improvement to the Versa 2 over its predecessors is Fitbit’s decision to use an AMOLED display rather than a standard LCD panel. That not only enhances colors on the watch, since AMOLED screens can produce more vibrant hues, but it also helps with battery life. That’s because AMOLED displays consume less power than LCD panels.

That AMOLED screen also gives you the option of setting the Versa 2’s display to always-on mode, which continuously shows a black and white time readout, as well as your activity and step goals.

It’s nice to be able to see the time quickly without having to raise your wrist, but it also turns off the watch’s raise-to-view functionality. That means if you want to check out certain apps on the Versa 2, you’ll have to either double-tap the display or press the watch’s side button. It’s a minor annoyance, but struck me as odd for an otherwise well-designed feature.

