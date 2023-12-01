Five Below (FIVE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Five Below (FIVE) reported $736.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +13.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales : 2.5% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.

Total stores : 1,481 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,477.

New Store Openings : 74 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 70.

Average Net Sales per Store: $0.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.50 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Five Below here>>>



Shares of Five Below have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research