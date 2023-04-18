The five-year returns have been strong for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

It hasn't been the best quarter for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 266% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Veracyte isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Veracyte saw its revenue grow at 29% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 30% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Veracyte worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Veracyte in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Veracyte shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 1.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 6.1%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 30%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Veracyte is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

