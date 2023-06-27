The five-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) stock falls a further 9.4% in past week

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 46% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 16% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 9.4% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Supernus Pharmaceuticals' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 7.8% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 12% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Supernus Pharmaceuticals shareholders gained a total return of 4.8% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 8% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Supernus Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Supernus Pharmaceuticals is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

