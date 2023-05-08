Five Star Bancorp Wins 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

Five Star Bank

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”) has been awarded the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup which recognizes the top 10% of community banks in the nation based on various profitability, operational efficiency and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2022.



“We’re thrilled to have been awarded the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup,” said James Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award speaks to the strength and resilience of our organization. To be listed among the top 10% of community banks in the nation demonstrates superior performance and stability.”

Five Star also earned the #1 ranking on the S&P Global Market Intelligence annual rankings of 2022’s best-performing community banks in the nation with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. Five Star has a Bauer Financial Superior Rating (5 out of 5 stars), an IDC Superior Rating (300 out of 300) and is a Super Premier Performing Bank with The Findley Reports.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bank has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Media Contact:

Heather Luck, CFO

Five Star Bancorp

hluck@fivestarbank.com

916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO

Five Star Bancorp

swetton@fivestarbank.com

916.284.7827



