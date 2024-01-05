Fiverr International (FVRR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Fiverr International (FVRR) standing at $26.04, reflecting a +1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has dropped by 3.02% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $92.38 million, indicating a 11.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Fiverr International holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.95, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

