Fletcher Building's (NZSE:FBU) Dividend Is Being Reduced To NZ$0.1882

Fletcher Building Limited (NZSE:FBU) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to NZ$0.1882 on the 5th of October. This means the annual payment is 6.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Fletcher Building's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 113% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 69.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 76%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Fletcher Building's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Fletcher Building has impressed us by growing EPS at 34% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing rapidly, Fletcher Building paid out a very high 113% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We don't think Fletcher Building is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Fletcher Building (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

