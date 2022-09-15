Flex LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference

FLEX LNG

September 15, 2021



Hamilton, Bermuda





CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG and give an update on the LNG market at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference today.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt

Chief Financial Officer

Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com



About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, please check out: www.flexlng.com (http://www.flexlng.com)

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

