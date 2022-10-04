ReportLinker

Major players in the flight simulator market are CAE, Inc, FlightSafety International, Boeing, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Airbus, Avion Group, Frasca International, Indra Sistemas, Precision Flight Controls, TRU Simulation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, and Advanced Rotorcraft Technology Inc.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flight Simulator Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325438/?utm_source=GNW





The global flight simulator market is expected to grow from $5.27 billion in 2021 to $5.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The flight simulator market is expected to grow to $6.50 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.



The flight simulator market consists of sales of flight simulators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to flight training devices, which are electronic or mechanical systems used for training aeroplane and spacecraft pilots and crew members. It involves the use of a flight simulator that enhances the skills and knowledge of the pilot by providing learning to enhance performance in the real system.



The main types of simulation of flight simulators are virtual simulation and live simulation.The virtual simulation refers to an immersive representation of the flight experience.



The virtual simulation is a computer-generated environment with a visual, audible, and optionally haptic representation of the environment the concept of being immersed in interacting with the environment through gestures or physical buttons or levers. The flight simulator is run on platforms such as commercial aerospace and military aerospace and supports rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft.



North America was the largest region in the flight simulator in 2021. The regions covered in the flight simulator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The flight simulator market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides flight simulator market statistics, including flight simulator industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a flight simulator market share, detailed flight simulator market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the flight simulator industry. This flight simulator market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing demand for new commercial and military pilots is driving the growth of the flight simulator market.Increasing purchase of new commercial aircraft and military aircraft by air transport providers and government organizations to meet their ongoing requirements are boosting demand for new commercial and military pilots.



The demand for new pilots is predicted to boost demand for the simulators, as they are vital components in pilot training according to the regulatory requirements. For instance, in 2021, according to the Boeing report, over the next two decades, 612,000 new pilots will be required worldwide, with 130,000 of these in North America, primarily the U.S respectively. In addition, Airbus’ Commercial Market Outlook report estimates around 40,000 new aircraft will be ordered in a similar timeframe, representing over 450,000 pilots. Therefore, increasing demand for new commercial and military pilots is expected to propel the growth of the flight simulator market in the coming years.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the flight simulator market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies and more on research and development (R&D) activities to produce cost-effective and secure solutions.



For instance, in September 2019, U.S. Air Force launched a pilot training and introduced a new VR pilot training system using VR headsets and advanced AI biometrics. That has the potential to significantly lower flight training costs while decreasing Air Force budgets as a result of this launch. Biometrics monitored heart rate and pupil measurement can now be used in providing training to students by giving flight instructors an accurate reading of just how immersed students were in the learning experience.



In 2021, CAE Inc. a Canada-based manufacturer of simulation technologies, modeling technologies, and training services to airline companies acquired L3Harris Technologies for an amount of US$ 1.05 billion. With this acquisition, CAE Inc. is focused on broadening’ its companies as a platform-agnostic training systems integrator by diversifying CAE’s training and simulation leadership in the air domain, capabilities in space, and cyber. L3Harris Technologies is a United States-based innovator in advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.



The countries covered in the flight simulator market vreport are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325438/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



