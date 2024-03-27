Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to 'End the Squatters Scam & Protect Homeowners'

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he signed legislation “to end the squatters scam & protect homeowners.”





Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End the Squatters Scam & Protect Homeowners https://t.co/MjqOKiAHPZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 27, 2024

"We are putting an end to the squatters scam in Florida," DeSantis said in a release on his website. "While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system."

Under HB 621, “a property owner can request law enforcement to immediately remove a squatter from their property” if certain conditions are met, and it “also creates harsh penalties for those engaged in squatting and for those who encourage squatting and teach others the scam.”

More information about HB 621 can be found here.

In a post earlier in the day, DeSantis hinted that legislation was coming:





Commandeering a private residence through "squatting" is a scam that violates private property rights.



While some states are choosing to indulge this behavior, Florida is putting an end to it.



Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/ESBuwgtFZH — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 27, 2024

Image Credit: Shutterstock

