Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to 'End the Squatters Scam & Protect Homeowners'

1
Joey Solitro
·2 min read

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he signed legislation “to end the squatters scam & protect homeowners.”


"We are putting an end to the squatters scam in Florida," DeSantis said in a release on his website. "While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system."

Under HB 621, “a property owner can request law enforcement to immediately remove a squatter from their property” if certain conditions are met, and it “also creates harsh penalties for those engaged in squatting and for those who encourage squatting and teach others the scam.”

More information about HB 621 can be found here.

In a post earlier in the day, DeSantis hinted that legislation was coming:


Image Credit: Shutterstock

