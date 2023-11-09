Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Flotek Industries, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.04, expectations were $0.01.

Operator: Good morning, and welcome, Flotek International Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Larry Busnardo, Investor Relations Representative. Please go ahead.

Larry Busnardo : Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate your participation in Flotek's third quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer; and Bond Clement, Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will first provide prepared remarks concerning our business and results for the quarter. Following that, we will open up the call for any questions you have. We issued our earnings announcement for the third quarter of 2023 yesterday afternoon, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Flotek's website. We also filed an 8-K with an updated corporate presentation that we will be referencing on today's call. This will also be posted to our website this morning.

In addition, today's call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of this call. Please note that the comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can actually -- can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and projections. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Also, please refer to the reconciliations provided in our earnings press release as non-GAAP financial metrics may be discussed on this call.

Story continues

With that, I will turn the call over to Ryan Ezell. Ryan?

Ryan Ezell: Thank you, Larry, and good morning. We appreciate everyone's interest in Flotek and for joining us today as we discuss our third quarter 2023 operational and financial results. I'm extremely pleased with our third quarter results as we continue to demonstrate significant progress in executing our corporate strategy while improving our core business fundamentals, as is highlighted by the first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in 5 years. Our results built upon the strong financial and operational momentum we established this year and reflect a meaningful year-over-year improvement in all of our profitability metrics. Flotek's complementary and unique business segments carry an undeniable value proposition that maximize our customers' asset performance.

We will continue to leverage our differentiated technologies in both chemistry and data analytics solution platforms to positively impact our customers' value chain while systematically gaining market share and margin expansion to generate an impactful return on investment for our shareholders. With that in mind, I'd like to turn to Slide 8 and touch on our third quarter highlights that Bond will discuss in detail in just a moment. During the third quarter, we reported positive adjusted EBITDA and the ninth consecutive quarter of EBITDA improvement. We achieved positive adjusted gross margin for the third consecutive quarter with an associated margin of 22%. In addition, adjusted gross profit through the first 9 months is up nearly $20 million from the same period of 2022.

Transactional chemistry revenues have grown each quarter in 2023 due to our rapidly expanding customer base, and the continued adoption of our Prescriptive Chemistry Management business model, which exhibited 128% sequential growth and applications of our proprietary complex nano-fluids and over 250% growth annually. Our multidisciplinary approach to reservoir-centric technologies has been proven to provide enhanced well productivity while utilizing our chemistry applications on site when all else is being equal. Our Data Analytics subscription-based revenue was up 81% for the first 9 months 2023 versus the prior year. The segment has seen a 2x increase in the number of subscription-based services, which supports our segment strategy to evolve at a data-as-a-service business model.

These subscription-based services have had a 98% annualized retention rate. Revenues not attributable to ProFrac totaled 38% during the third quarter. This is a 58% increase from the first quarter of this year, with further improvements expected in the fourth quarter. We strengthened our liquidity through the addition of a $10 million ABL that was upsized to $13.8 million in October. We successfully completed our corporate office move, providing annualized $1 million per year of savings. We expanded our global footprint with a new international entity in Abu Dhabi to facilitate market share growth and margin expansion as we strengthen our in-country value-add components while lowering our operational cost base by approximately 30% which would equate to greater than $1 million in annual savings.

Finally, we announced the promotion of three internal team members and one external hire to executive leadership roles. I'd like to congratulate Nathan Snoke, on his promotion to Senior Vice President of Global Business Lines; Shane Wise, on his promotion to Senior Vice President of Operations; Andrea Berry, on her promotion to Vice President of People Operations in addition of Tom Redlinger as Vice President of our high-margin Data Analytics segment. These moves complete the transition of the company's executive leadership team as we have emerged as an employer of choice amongst chemistry and data services landscape. Not only does the new team bring vastly more technical and operational experience, but when compared to the overhead cost of the previous teams, it will save the company approximately $0.5 million per year.

These impressive results reflect the positive and impactful changes we have achieved within a short period of time. Most importantly, all of these milestones were achieved with zero recordable and lost time incidents in the field of operations. I'd like to thank all of our employees for their commitment to safety and service quality in achieving these outstanding results. I expect us to continue to build upon this momentum throughout the remainder of the year. Now looking at the quarter in a bit more granularity. Revenue was slightly down sequentially. This decrease is directly attributable to the overall market slowdown in upstream onshore activity that has been experienced this year. And I'd also like to add an additional color here. The U.S. land rig count is down 19% and total frac fleets are down 12% from the third quarter of 2022.

And despite this decline in overall drilling and completion activity, the impact of Flotek has been much less given the execution of our strategy around our differentiated and complementary chemistry and data technologies. To that end, we have continued to grow our transactional chemistry business revenues every quarter this year, and they were up another 5% in the third quarter, which has clearly mitigated the impact of the broader market slowdown. Furthermore, the chemistry purchase requirements contained in the long-term supply agreement with ProFrac, were designed to mitigate the volatility of the market and provide some insulation to Flotek operations for maintaining economies of scale and stability. On a more macro level, the demand for oil and gas is expected to expand for the next decade with further requirements needed through 2045.

Long-term investments in both short- and long-cycle barrels will be necessary to maintain production and add the required incremental supply. Consistent with this outlook, we expect continued demand for oilfield service in 2024 and beyond. We believe that the demand for our advanced chemistry and data solutions will continue to increase and will provide new opportunities in other market verticals, such as industrial, geothermal, agricultural, solar and hydrogen. Now I'll turn the call over to Bond to provide key financial highlights.

An industrial complex with its towering smokestacks, showing the scale of the company's specialty chemicals operations.

Bond Clement : Thanks, Ryan. It's great to be with you all this morning. I want to start by echoing what Ryan said in that we're all extremely pleased by our third quarter results. Our corporate strategy is paying dividends and delivering impressive results as we achieved several important milestones during the quarter. As shown on Slide 8 of this morning's deck, we reported a solid quarter of results across the board highlighted by strong growth in all the year-over-year profitability metrics. We reached a significant milestone by reporting positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time since the third quarter of 2018, which also represented the ninth consecutive quarter of improvement. This is an important achievement that reflects the progress we've made maximizing Flotek's revenue stream from our diversified business segments and our continued initiatives to drive cost improvements across the business.

Lastly, we strengthened our liquidity with the entry into an ABL in August, which we were able to upsize in October. Looking at the income statement, Slide 9 shows the growth in total revenues over the last few years, including our latest guidance range for 2023. Third quarter revenues were 4% higher compared to the year ago quarter, but were down 6% compared to the second quarter of this year. As Ryan mentioned, the sequential decrease is attributable to the overall market pullback in upstream drilling and completion activity. On a positive note, Flotek's transactional chemistry revenues were up almost 80% from the first quarter of this year. In addition, using the midpoint of our latest revenue guidance, we would achieve annual revenue growth of 41% this year versus 2022, which certainly will be a tremendous achievement given the onshore market dynamics.

As it relates to revenue, I'd like to briefly discuss Flotek's supply agreement with ProFrac. The agreement contains minimum requirements for annual chemistry purchases by ProFrac. If purchases do not meet the contractual requirements, we are entitled to additional payments at the conclusion of the measurement period, which currently runs from June 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Based on recent activities, we do not expect that the chemistry purchase requirements will be met during the measurement period. And accordingly, our third quarter and 9-month 2023 revenues include expected shortfall payments, which positively impacts our profitability. For more specifics regarding the supply agreement and the modifications and amendments that have been made to date, I encourage you to review the 8-Ks we filed on February 6 of this year and May 18, March 10 and February 4 of last year.

Looking at Slide 10. Third quarter gross profit increased to $9 million compared to a gross loss of $2 million for the comparable period of 2022. Adjusted gross profit, which excludes certain noncash costs, totaled $10 million compared to gross profit of only $250,000 for the comparable quarter. Gross profit margin and a gross -- adjusted gross profit margin during the quarter increased to 19% and 22%, respectively. The improvement in third quarter gross profit was driven by the shortfall payments expected under the ProFrac supply agreement, an increase in our transactional chemistry revenue and continued cost reductions to material and freight. Adjusted gross profit through the first 9 months of 2023 is up $19 million versus the comparable period of 2022.

Based on the midpoints of our updated guidance, we now anticipate an approximately $27 million improvement in full year 2023 adjusted gross profit compared to last year. Moving to Slide 11. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was a positive $3.3 million. As shown on the chart, this is the ninth consecutive quarter of improvement in this metric. Touching on SG&A, third quarter totaled $6.5 million compared to $9.3 million for the third quarter of last year, a 30% year-over-year decline and improvement was primarily the result of lower employee compensation expense as well as reduced legal and professional fees. In October, we settled the final matter of previously disclosed litigation that began in 2021. The cost of this litigation has been nearly $2 million this year, so the resolution of this matter should be extremely beneficial as we begin to turn our focus to 2024 G&A costs.

Going to the bottom line, we reported net income of $1.3 million in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $19 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. Net loss for the third quarter of last year did include a $4 million non-cash loss associated with the fair value change of our convertible notes. Touching on the balance sheet, in August, we announced the completion of an asset-based loan, which provided initial credit availability of $10 million. We were able to increase that to $13.8 million in October through the pledging of certain real estate assets. Approximately $5.4 million of borrowings are currently outstanding under the facility, which is subject to an 11% interest rate, and we currently have about $6.4 million of borrowings available under the ABL in addition to the roughly $3 million of cash currently on hand for total liquidity approaching $10 million.

As it relates to our outlook on 4Q, we have updated our full year guidance as follows. As a result of the slowdown that Ryan touched upon earlier in onshore activity, total revenues are now expected to total $185 million to $200 million compared to a previous estimate of $210 million to $230 million. But really more importantly, adjusted gross profit margin has been increased to a range of 12% to 14%, which is up from the previous range of 8% to 10%. So if you take the midpoint of the new guidance, it would imply a 30% improvement in gross profit versus the previous guidance. That concludes my remarks. I'll now turn the call back over to Ryan for closing comments.

Ryan Ezell: Thanks, Bond. In summary, Flotek delivered impressive third quarter as we saw virtually every financial metric improve year-over-year and a reporting of positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in 5 years. We have demonstrated a track record of delivering continuing improvement in our profitability that is not being reflected in our share price. The exploration and production as well as oil field service markets have fundamentally changed. The current market is more consolidated, with focus on returns and free cash flow generation. Customers design value to technology and efficiency and the service industry is rewarded for returns and profitability enhancement. Flotek is well positioned within this space as a collaborative partner of choice for our customers that are seeing the importance of maximized production and rate of return for their assets moved to the forefront of their operations.

This plays right to the strength of our differentiated chemistry and data technologies that target improved recovery and maximize the value of our customers' hydrocarbons. This value proposition is what differentiates Flotek from its peers. We believe that there is more work to be done, but we are well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunity we have before us as we build value for our shareholders. We appreciate the continued support of all our stakeholders, and we hope that you share our excitement regarding the future of Flotek and we look forward to reporting further progress. Operator, we're now ready to take questions.

See also 10 Cheap AI Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 20 Countries with the Highest Divorce Rates.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.