The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness

The Flowr Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is Effie Canada 2021 Gold Winner. The Gold Effie was awarded to Flowr’s Art and Science campaign under the category “Small Budgets - Products”.

“We are delighted to have received this award from such a prestigious organization. Winning a gold Effie is a huge accomplishment and the culmination of all the hard work that Flowr, its people and partners have put in to make Flowr products and brand a standout in the Cannabis space,” commented Alexandre Jalleau, SVP Marketing and Sales at Flowr.

The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognize any and all forms of marketing that contribute to a brand's success. For over 50 years, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with over 50 programs worldwide.

Alex Paquin CEO of Zerotrillion, Flowr’s Creative Agency that supported Flowr’s marketing team on this campaign, remarked, “We are extremely proud of this award. To be only one of four for-profit companies to win gold, alongside Unilever, Loblaws and Kraft, is a testament to the delicate and powerful balance between bold creative ideas and business impact our teams have struck together,” says Alex Paquin, CEO at Zerotrillion.

Mr. Jalleau continued: “This award is particularly special as it recognizes the concerted effort we’ve made to deliver outsized results on lean budgets, while still delivering effective and award winning work. We look forward to continuing to build Flowr as a leading brand in the premium cannabis segment.”

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and the European Union. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Darryl Brooker
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
John Chou
Chief Financial Officer
John.chou@flowr.ca


    Piotr Szulczewski, Founder And CEO at Contextlogic (NASDAQ:WISH), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Piotr Szulczewski exercised options to purchase 75,282 Contextlogic shares at a price of $0 per share on September 17. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $6.30 to raise a total of $474,277 from the