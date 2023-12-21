Flushing Financial Corp Director Steven Diorio Sells 6,500 Shares

On December 18, 2023, the insider, Steven Diorio, a Director at Flushing Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FFIC), sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was executed in a single trade at an average price of $16.42 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $106,730.

Flushing Financial Corp, operating through its subsidiary, Flushing Bank, provides banking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses in New York. The company offers various deposit products and emphasizes commercial and multi-family residential real estate lending.

Over the past year, the insider's trading activities have included the sale of 6,500 shares and no recorded purchases of Flushing Financial Corp stock.

The insider transaction history for Flushing Financial Corp indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells recorded during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Flushing Financial Corp's shares were trading at $16.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $477.504 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 14.75, above the industry median of 8.975 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $16.42 and a GF Value of $24.11, Flushing Financial Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.68, indicating that the stock was significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

