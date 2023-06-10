Following a 33% decline over last year, recent gains may please Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) institutional owners

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Sandy Spring Bancorp's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 18 shareholders own 51% of the company

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 70% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week's US$88m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 33% losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sandy Spring Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sandy Spring Bancorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sandy Spring Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Sandy Spring Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.7% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.9%.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 18 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sandy Spring Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$36m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Sandy Spring Bancorp is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

