Following its acquisition by BuzzFeed, HuffPost shuts down its Brazil and India editions

Benzinga

Upgrades * B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of O-I Glass shows a 52-week-high of 15.64 and a 52-week-low of 4.305. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.86. * Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Sell to Neutral. Nutanix earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 37.86 and a 52-week-low of 11.31. At the end of the last trading period, Nutanix closed at $28.47. * For General Electric Co (NYSE: GE), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to the current rating Outperform. General Electric earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Electric shows a 52-week-high of 13.26 and a 52-week-low of 5.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.07. * According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Domtar had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of 40.05 and a 52-week-low of 18.4. At the end of the last trading period, Domtar closed at $30.27. * For AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE: AER), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, AerCap Holdings showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AerCap Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 64.86 and a 52-week-low of 10.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.47. * According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) was changed from Underperform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wells Fargo shows a 52-week-high of 54.75 and a 52-week-low of 20.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.30. * According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Chubb earned $2.00 in the third quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chubb shows a 52-week-high of 167.74 and a 52-week-low of 87.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $149.16. * For Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA), Summit Insights Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. Ambarella earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ambarella shows a 52-week-high of 73.59 and a 52-week-low of 36.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.37. Downgrades * According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Werner Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 47.43 and a 52-week-low of 28.99. At the end of the last trading period, Werner Enterprises closed at $40.32. * According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 43.04 and a 52-week-low of 10.1. ViacomCBS closed at $34.62 at the end of the last trading period. * For Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underperform. Silgan Hldgs earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silgan Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of 40.44 and a 52-week-low of 24.645. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.58. * According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Schneider National showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 28.13 and a 52-week-low of 15.36. At the end of the last trading period, Schneider National closed at $21.25. * Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Knight-Swift had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 47.44 and a 52-week-low of 27.54. Knight-Swift closed at $40.96 at the end of the last trading period. * According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Amcor had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of 12.4 and a 52-week-low of 5.8. At the end of the last trading period, Amcor closed at $11.57. * According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $2.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ulta Beauty shows a 52-week-high of 304.65 and a 52-week-low of 124.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $282.87. * According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, PACCAR had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. The current stock performance of PACCAR shows a 52-week-high of 95.82 and a 52-week-low of 49.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.56. * According to BTIG, the prior rating for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Fulgent Genetics showed an EPS of $2.08, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fulgent Genetics shows a 52-week-high of 52.47 and a 52-week-low of 6.7. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.60. * Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Baozun showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baozun shows a 52-week-high of 47.51 and a 52-week-low of 22.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.64. Initiations * With a current rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Southern Co (NYSE: SO). The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Southern. In the third quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 71.1 and a 52-week-low of 41.96. Southern closed at $60.44 at the end of the last trading period. * BMO Capital initiated coverage on Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Duke Energy is set to $99.00. In the third quarter, Duke Energy showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 103.79 and a 52-week-low of 62.13. At the end of the last trading period, Duke Energy closed at $93.34. * Berenberg initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cue Biopharma is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Cue Biopharma had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of 31.69 and a 52-week-low of 9.3. At the end of the last trading period, Cue Biopharma closed at $12.01. * Berenberg initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Black Diamond Therapeutic is set to $58.00. In the third quarter, Black Diamond Therapeutic showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $4.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 46.25 and a 52-week-low of 17.63. Black Diamond Therapeutic closed at $33.54 at the end of the last trading period. * For Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 34.81 and a 52-week-low of 31.5. Atea Pharmaceuticals closed at $33.54 at the end of the last trading period. * With a current rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Arcus Biosciences. In the third quarter, Arcus Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arcus Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of 37.41 and a 52-week-low of 7.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.80. * With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for 2U. 2U earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 49.46 and a 52-week-low of 11.51. At the end of the last trading period, 2U closed at $34.31. * HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Curis is set to $5.00. Curis earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Curis shows a 52-week-high of 3.59 and a 52-week-low of 0.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.35. * KeyBanc initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Workday is set to $251.00. In the third quarter, Workday showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 248.75 and a 52-week-low of 107.75. At the end of the last trading period, Workday closed at $207.10. * With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Oracle. Oracle earned $0.93 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oracle shows a 52-week-high of 62.5999 and a 52-week-low of 39.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.11. * With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW). The price target seems to have been set at $620.00 for ServiceNow. ServiceNow earned $1.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 537.53 and a 52-week-low of 238.93. ServiceNow closed at $522.70 at the end of the last trading period. * KeyBanc initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Microsoft is set to $250.00. For the first quarter, Microsoft had an EPS of $1.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The current stock performance of Microsoft shows a 52-week-high of 232.86 and a 52-week-low of 132.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $210.11. * With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM). The price target seems to have been set at $310.00 for Salesforce.com. For the second quarter, Salesforce.com had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of 284.5 and a 52-week-low of 115.29. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce.com closed at $257.58. * With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Lufax Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of 19.56 and a 52-week-low of 13.01. At the end of the last trading period, Lufax Holding closed at $15.07. * Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is set to $12.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 6.2862 and a 52-week-low of 1.58. At the end of the last trading period, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.40. * For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Datadog had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 118.13 and a 52-week-low of 28.88. Datadog closed at $91.04 at the end of the last trading period. * For Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Alteryx showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 185.75 and a 52-week-low of 75.17. At the end of the last trading period, Alteryx closed at $113.05. * KeyBanc initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) with an Overweight rating. For the second quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of 225.8944 and a 52-week-low of 93.92. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $198.11. * For Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.62 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Palo Alto Networks shows a 52-week-high of 296.71 and a 52-week-low of 125.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $296.12.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Understanding American Airlines Group's Unusual Options Activity * Analyzing Camping World Holdings's Unusual Options Activity(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.