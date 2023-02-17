The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Receives $225,000 Grant From KeyBank Foundation

HATFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has received a community impact grant from KeyBank Foundation in the amount of $225,000 payable over three years. The funding will support the Food Bank's goal of increasing the availability of culturally appropriate food at its 25 Mobile Food Bank distribution sites. The Mobile Food Bank delivers a truck full of free fresh and non-perishable groceries from The Food Bank's warehouse directly to a community site for immediate distribution to residents. The program reaches under-served populations throughout western Massachusetts that do not have access to healthy foods, including families, seniors and children. Much of The Food Bank's culturally appropriate inventory for underserved communities must be purchased with funding raised from private foundations, businesses and individuals.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts leads the region's emergency food network, partnering with 167 independent local member, food pantries and meal sites across all four counties of western Massachusetts - Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties. The Food Bank also operates 76 bi-weekly and monthly direct-to-household food distribution sites across the region - the Mobile Food Bank and 51 Brown Bags sites for elders at local senior centers. Last year, The Food Bank distributed 13.9 million pounds of food - the equivalent of 11.6 million meals -- to an average of 92,000 people every month.

"This is a shift in food banking, it's a whole other level," said Shirley Del Rio, Director of Food Operations at The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. "Up until now, most of the focus of this initiative has been on providing food for Caribbean and Slavic communities. With grant funds from KeyBank Foundation, The Food Bank will increase its budget to purchase culturally relevant and diet friendly food as well as provide nutritional outreach and education based on input received from, and in participation with community partners."

Story continues

With grant funds from KeyBank Foundation, The Food Bank will increase its budget to purchase culturally appropriate food as well as provide nutritional outreach and education based on input received from, and participation with, its community partners.

"KeyBank is committed to partnering with community organizations whose mission it is to improve the lives of underserved populations and neighborhoods where we do business," said Matthew Hummel, KeyBank Connecticut and Western Massachusetts Market President. "The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts works tirelessly to reach the populations having the highest rates of food insecurity and poverty, including some of the most culturally diverse areas in the state. We are proud to support their Mobile Food Bank program to help reach all residents in need with nutritious and culturally sensitive food supplies."

KeyBank Foundation grants are made under Key's National Community Benefits Plan established in 2017, which has already delivered more than $29 billion in lending and investments across Key's national footprint supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

On February 13th, KeyBank leaders and employees met with The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts staff for a check presentation and to help distribute food at its Mobile Food Bank site in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

About The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts:

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts believes that everyone has a right to healthy food regardless of their circumstances. Serving Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties, The Food Bank leads the region's emergency food network of 160+ independent, local food pantries and meal sites, distributing nutritious food to households with lower incomes. Since 1982, The Food Bank has been providing individuals facing hunger with the food they need to survive and leading communities towards lasting solutions to food insecurity by addressing its underlying causes. The Food Bank is committed to creating a western Massachusetts where no one goes hungry, and everyone has access to nutritious food. For more information, visit foodbankwma.org.

About KeyBank Foundation:

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

About KeyBank/KeyCorp:

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Media contacts:

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts: Deb Ondo, Communication and Engagement Manager | 413-419-0170 | debo@foodbankwma.org

KeyBank: Karen Crane, Communications Manager | 203-789-2752 | karen_crane@keybank.com

KeyBank, Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739794/The-Food-Bank-of-Western-Massachusetts-Receives-225000-Grant-From-KeyBank-Foundation



