U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.86
    -32.55 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.26
    -104.59 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,728.64
    -127.19 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.79
    -9.42 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.30
    -3.19 (-4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -18.10 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.44 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0450 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4840
    +0.5340 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,857.08
    -571.58 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.68
    +1.35 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,994.67
    -17.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     
COMING UP:

Citron's Andrew Left discusses his big call on Etsy

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Receives $225,000 Grant From KeyBank Foundation

KeyBank
·5 min read

HATFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has received a community impact grant from KeyBank Foundation in the amount of $225,000 payable over three years. The funding will support the Food Bank's goal of increasing the availability of culturally appropriate food at its 25 Mobile Food Bank distribution sites. The Mobile Food Bank delivers a truck full of free fresh and non-perishable groceries from The Food Bank's warehouse directly to a community site for immediate distribution to residents. The program reaches under-served populations throughout western Massachusetts that do not have access to healthy foods, including families, seniors and children. Much of The Food Bank's culturally appropriate inventory for underserved communities must be purchased with funding raised from private foundations, businesses and individuals.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts leads the region's emergency food network, partnering with 167 independent local member, food pantries and meal sites across all four counties of western Massachusetts - Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties. The Food Bank also operates 76 bi-weekly and monthly direct-to-household food distribution sites across the region - the Mobile Food Bank and 51 Brown Bags sites for elders at local senior centers. Last year, The Food Bank distributed 13.9 million pounds of food - the equivalent of 11.6 million meals -- to an average of 92,000 people every month.

"This is a shift in food banking, it's a whole other level," said Shirley Del Rio, Director of Food Operations at The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. "Up until now, most of the focus of this initiative has been on providing food for Caribbean and Slavic communities. With grant funds from KeyBank Foundation, The Food Bank will increase its budget to purchase culturally relevant and diet friendly food as well as provide nutritional outreach and education based on input received from, and in participation with community partners."

With grant funds from KeyBank Foundation, The Food Bank will increase its budget to purchase culturally appropriate food as well as provide nutritional outreach and education based on input received from, and participation with, its community partners.

"KeyBank is committed to partnering with community organizations whose mission it is to improve the lives of underserved populations and neighborhoods where we do business," said Matthew Hummel, KeyBank Connecticut and Western Massachusetts Market President. "The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts works tirelessly to reach the populations having the highest rates of food insecurity and poverty, including some of the most culturally diverse areas in the state. We are proud to support their Mobile Food Bank program to help reach all residents in need with nutritious and culturally sensitive food supplies."

KeyBank Foundation grants are made under Key's National Community Benefits Plan established in 2017, which has already delivered more than $29 billion in lending and investments across Key's national footprint supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

On February 13th, KeyBank leaders and employees met with The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts staff for a check presentation and to help distribute food at its Mobile Food Bank site in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

About The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts:
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts believes that everyone has a right to healthy food regardless of their circumstances. Serving Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties, The Food Bank leads the region's emergency food network of 160+ independent, local food pantries and meal sites, distributing nutritious food to households with lower incomes. Since 1982, The Food Bank has been providing individuals facing hunger with the food they need to survive and leading communities towards lasting solutions to food insecurity by addressing its underlying causes. The Food Bank is committed to creating a western Massachusetts where no one goes hungry, and everyone has access to nutritious food. For more information, visit foodbankwma.org.

About KeyBank Foundation:
KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

About KeyBank/KeyCorp:
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Media contacts:
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts: Deb Ondo, Communication and Engagement Manager | 413-419-0170 | debo@foodbankwma.org

KeyBank: Karen Crane, Communications Manager | 203-789-2752 | karen_crane@keybank.com

KeyBank, Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture
KeyBank, Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739794/The-Food-Bank-of-Western-Massachusetts-Receives-225000-Grant-From-KeyBank-Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Agnico (AEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.13% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Charlie Munger says BYD was his best investment at Berkshire Hathaway—it’s ‘almost ridiculous’ how much it’s beating Elon Musk’s Tesla

    Berkshire Hathaway bought a stake in BYD—now the world's top-selling EV brand—in 2008.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    FEATURE Presidents Day is just around the corner. The federal holiday, which falls on Monday, Feb. 20, in 2023, may come as a breather for investors, who have had to navigate a volatile stock market of late.

  • XP Inc.A (XP) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    XP Inc.A (XP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -67.39% and 14.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • Transocean Looks Primed for More Upside, but Be Patient

    Traders should let the offshore drilling company's stock trade sideways for a bit longer before jumping in.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • ‘Working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity.’ Time to get real about how long you’ll really work.

    Financial advisers and retirement coaches often have two words for people in their 50s and 60s concerned about retirement: Work longer. Doing so, they say, can boost their savings, help them receive larger Social Security benefits by delaying claiming them and provide something to do in unretirement. “As it currently stands, working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity for many Americans,” write Lisa F. Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies, and Beth C. Truesdale, a sociologist and research fellow at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and a visiting scientist at Berkman’s center.

  • Good News: There's an Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on Carvana

    Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.

  • IRS singles out tax payments 4 states sent last year as taxable

    Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.

  • Qatari Royals Plan £5 Billion Opening Bid for Man United

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatari investors are readying a roughly £5 billion ($6 billion) opening bid for Manchester United Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said, ahead of what’s expected to be a fierce bidding war for the English football giant. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due

  • A potential stock-market catastrophe in the making: The popularity of these risky option bets has Wall Street on edge

    Professional and amateur traders are flocking to risky equity options that some have likened to lottery tickets, dawn by the opportunity to reap massive returns in the span of just a few hours.

  • EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Gives Up Early Gains

    The EUR/USD pair has initially tried to rally, but as we continue to see more inflation in the United States, it makes sense that the Euro suffers against the dollar.

  • BofA Says Hard Landing to Hit Stocks in Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- The delayed arrival of a US recession will weigh on stocks in the second half of the year, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who say a resilient economy thus far means interest rates will stay higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • The Real Estate Market Is In The Freezer, But Billionaire Grant Cardone Says Investors Will 'Save The Day'

    Economists have been calling for a housing crash for several months. Some even predicted that home prices would fall by as much as 30% in 2023. While these claims are understandable considering that rising mortgage rates have priced many would-be buyers out of the market, it appears that a different scenario is beginning to play out. Best-selling author and real estate fund manager Grant Cardone agrees that the housing market is in trouble, but points out that investors will create enough demand