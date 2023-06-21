Food Production Per Capita by Country: Top 20 Countries

In this article, we take a look at food production per capita by country. You can skip our detailed analysis of increasing population projections and the demand for food and go directly to the Top 5 Countries in Food Production Per Capita.

Food is not only a basic necessity for survival but also a driving force behind a nation's economic prosperity. It holds the key to unlocking a country's economic potential, influencing factors such as GDP growth, agricultural sector contribution, and trade opportunities.

The fascinating truth is that a high level of food production per capita paints a picture of a vibrant agricultural sector, brimming with possibilities and paving the way for numerous positive economic implications.

During 2020, Bloomberg reported that the global food production stood at approximately 4 billion metric tons annually at that time. When it comes to the question of which country is the largest food producer in absolute terms, it is, of course, China, with a total production of 682.3 million tons in 2021. However, high per capita food production by countries shows which countries are producing relatively high quantity of food relative to their population sizes.

Food Production Per Capita by Country: A Driving Force Behind Economic Growth

Countries' food production per capita plays a pivotal role in shaping its economic landscape, directly influencing both GDP growth and the overall contribution of the agricultural sector.

Some of the key benefits of high agricultural yield per capita include enhanced food security, improved standard of living, employment and income generation and rural development.

High food production per capita ensures stable supply, reducing dependence on imports and enhancing food security, especially given the fact that 40% of the global agricultural land has become too degraded for good yield. The UN also notes that 90% of the global topsoil is further at risk in the next 30 years.

If that wasn't enough, the global population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, increasing the demand for food by an average of 78.5%. To feed 10 billion people by 2050, food production will have to increase by 50% by 2050.

Expanding Export Potential: High Food Production per Capita and Trade Opportunities

High food production can stimulate increased export potential and trade opportunities for a country. Surplus food production allows for exports, boosting foreign exchange earnings and improving the balance of trade.

Commodities like grains, fruits, vegetables, and meat contribute significantly to export revenues. Moreover, countries with ample food production become attractive trade partners, able to supply nations with lower production capabilities. This can foster trade agreements, partnerships, and economic cooperation. Additionally, a strong agricultural sector attracts foreign direct investment, facilitating technological transfer and enhancing global competitiveness.

According to the FAO report, many countries experience varying levels of net imports in their food supply. In several instances, the net imports range from 0 to 20% of the domestic food supply. Notably, Argentina, Australia, and the United States of America stand out with net exports surpassing 50% of their domestic food supply.

On the other hand, the Near East/North Africa region heavily relies on importing over 50% of its food supply. Additionally, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and China also fall into the category of net importers, as they depend on external sources to meet their food requirements.

When it comes to the food trading industry, certain names stand out prominently. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) are three such noteworthy companies. With their extensive experience and expertise, these companies have established themselves as key players in the global food market.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) excels in agricultural sourcing, processing, and distribution, while Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) specializes in sustainable food ingredients and recycling solutions. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), on the other hand, is a leading agribusiness and food ingredient company. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) demonstrate their commitment to meeting the world's food trade demands and driving innovation in the food trading sector.

Let’s now move to our list of food production per capita by country:

Food Production Per Capita by Country: Top 20 Countries

Our Methodology

For our list, we sourced data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the year 2021, as it represents the most recent information available regarding food production per capita worldwide. We’ve defined top countries as ones that have produced the highest food per capita in 2021 and ranked them in ascending order from low to high production. For our research, we selected all kinds of food, including grains, dairy and meat, among other items. Our analysis involved calculating the amount of food available per person by dividing a country's total food production by its population.

Without further ado, here are the top 20 when it comes to food production per capita by country:

20. India

Food production per capita in 2021: 1.09 metric tons

India, despite its efforts in achieving food sufficiency in production, faces a significant challenge. It is home to a quarter of the world's hungry population, with over 190 million people experiencing undernourishment. With a food production per capita of 1.09 metric tons in 2021, there is a pressing need to address food insecurity and improve access to nutritious food for its vast population.

19. Myanmar

Food production per capita in 2021: 1.17 metric tons

Myanmar, with a food production per capita of 1.17 metric tons in 2021, showcases its agricultural strengths. The country excels in rice cultivation, pulses, oilseeds, and timber production. Notably, Myanmar holds a significant position as a major exporter of rice.

18. Italy

Food production per capita in 2021: 1.18 metric tons

Italy has its esteemed agriculture with a food production per capita of 1.18 in the fiscal year of 2021. Italy is known for its high-quality products and is a top producer of wine, olive oil, cheese, and other fresh produce. With over 1.7 million farms, Italy's agriculture remains a vital sector, contributing 2% of the country's GDP and employing 3.8% of the workforce.

17. Germany

Food production per capita in 2021: 1.84 metric tons

Germany produced 1.84 metric tons of food per capita in 2021. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, the country boasts over 1.6 million farms, covering around 53% of its land area. Agriculture plays a vital role in Germany's economy, employing 2.5% of the workforce and generating billions of euros in revenue. The agricultural sector is diverse, with a focus on crop cultivation (wheat, barley, sugar beets) and livestock production (pork, dairy, poultry).

16. China

Food production per capita in 2021: 1.92 metric tons

China stands out for its immense agricultural output. It produced 1.92 metric tons of food per capita in 2021. The country is a leading producer of staple crops such as rice, wheat, and corn, ensuring food security for its massive population. Additionally, China's agricultural sector excels in the production of fruits, vegetables, pork, and aquaculture.

15. Indonesia

Food production per capita in 2021: 2.12 metric tons

In Indonesia, agriculture plays a vital role in sustaining the nation's population. It produced food per capita of 2.12 metric tons in 2021. The country's fertile lands and favorable climate support a diverse agricultural sector. Indonesia is known for its extensive cultivation of rice, corn, palm oil, spices, and tropical fruits.

14. Russia

Food production per capita in 2021: 2.22 metric tons

Russia is the largest country in the world. It produced food of 2.22 metric tons per capita in 2021. The nation's vast lands and diverse climate support a wide range of agricultural activities. Russia is a significant producer of various crops, including wheat, barley, potatoes, and sunflower seeds.

13. Kazakhstan

Food production per capita in 2021: 2.35 metric tons

Kazakhstan produced 2.35 metric tons of food per capita in 2021. The country's vast landscapes and favorable climate contribute to its agricultural productivity. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Kazakhstan produced around 18.7 million metric tons of cereals in 2021, including wheat, barley, and maize.

12. Poland

Food production per capita in 2021: 2.39 metric tons

Poland, with a food production per capita of 2.39 metric tons, demonstrates its significant agricultural output. According to the Central Statistical Office of Poland, the country's agricultural sector is thriving, contributing 3.8% to the national GDP. It is a major producer of various crops, including cereals (such as wheat, rye, and barley), potatoes, and sugar beets.

11. France

Food production per capita in 2021: 2.40 metric tons

France is one of the leading agricultural nations in Europe. It is known for its diverse culinary traditions and high-quality food products. In 2021, France produced 2.4 metric tons of food per person. The country's fertile soils and favorable climate support the cultivation of various crops, including wheat, barley, corn, and grapes for winemaking.

10. Thailand

Food production per capita in 2021: 2.75 metric tons

Thailand is known for its rich culinary heritage. It exports various food products including rice, canned tuna, sugar, meat, cassava products, and canned pineapple. According to the National Food Institute, Thai food exports reached a value of $34.6 billion in 2021, marking an impressive 11.8 percent increase from the previous year. With a food production per capita of 2.75 metric tons in 2021, Thailand's agricultural sector contributes significantly to the country's economy and ensures an ample food supply for its population.

9. Canada

Food production per capita 2021: 2.84 metric tons

Canada is a vast and diverse country in North America. It produced 2.84 metric tons of food per person in 2021. Blessed with fertile farmlands and abundant natural resources, Canada is known for its agricultural diversity. The country cultivates a wide range of crops, including wheat, barley, canola, corn, and soybeans.

8. United States

Food production per capita in 2021: 3.03 metric tons

The United States boasts an impressive agricultural landscape. It encompasses approximately 89 million acres of farmland. In 2021, the country produced 3.03 metric tons of total food per capita. On average, farms in the U.S. cover around 445 acres in size. The diverse climate and fertile soils allow for the cultivation of a wide range of crops, including corn, soybeans, wheat, and cotton. The U.S. is also a major producer of livestock products, such as beef, poultry, and dairy.

7. Lithuania

Food production per capita 2021: 3.40 metric tons

Lithuania, known for its picturesque landscapes and rich agricultural heritage, boasted a food production per capita of 3.4 metric tons per person in 2021. Lithuania is renowned for its diverse range of crops, including cereals, potatoes, vegetables, and fruits.

6. Belarus

Food production per capita in 2021: 3.51 metric tons

Belarus' agricultural sector thrives due to its favorable climate and fertile lands. In 2021 alone, it produced 3.51 metric tons of food per capita. Belarus is known for its cultivation of various crops, including potatoes, wheat, barley, and flax.

