Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.9x in the Food industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Forafric Global PLC's (NASDAQ:AFRI) P/S ratio of 1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Forafric Global's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Forafric Global has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. Those who are bullish on Forafric Global will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Forafric Global?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Forafric Global's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 11% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 58% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 4.8% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Forafric Global's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Forafric Global's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We didn't quite envision Forafric Global's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

