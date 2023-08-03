Forecast: Analysts Think Ardelyx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARDX) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Ardelyx too, with the stock up 16% to US$4.04 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Ardelyx from its seven analysts is for revenues of US$97m in 2023 which, if met, would be a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.38 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$84m and US$0.43 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$7.42, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Ardelyx, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 36% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 30% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. So although Ardelyx is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Ardelyx is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Ardelyx could be a good candidate for more research.

