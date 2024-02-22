New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shareholders in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from NVIDIA's 53 analysts is for revenues of US$105b in 2025 which - if met - would reflect a huge 133% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 190% to US$22.21. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$94b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$18.32 in 2025. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for NVIDIA 14% to US$802 on the back of these upgrades.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that NVIDIA's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 133% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2025 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 28% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that NVIDIA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, NVIDIA could be worth investigating further.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple NVIDIA analysts - going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

