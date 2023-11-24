Foreclosure Whirlwind: Report Unveils A Tale Of Contrasts

The latest snapshot of the U.S. real estate landscape reveals a nuanced pattern of foreclosure filings.

Real estate data firm ATTOM's October U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows a 6% decline from September, suggesting a respite; the report also underscores a 6% increase compared to the same period a year ago.

The dynamics reflect a delicate balance with signs of improvement slightly tempered by persistent challenges, creating an environment where homeowners, lenders and policymakers must navigate a complex intersection of economic forces.

The report found there were 34,472 foreclosure filings encompassing a range of stress indicators, including default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

"Foreclosure filings continue to paint a concerning picture," ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said. "With foreclosure filings ranging from 31,557 in January 2023 to 34,472 in October 2023, it's evident that challenges in the housing market persist. While we anticipate a likely decline in the coming months due to the holiday season and other seasonal patterns, we do foresee a continued uptick in 2024 as foreclosure filings make their way through the pipeline."

One of every 4,051 housing units nationwide had a foreclosure filing in October. States with the highest foreclosure rates were Delaware, 1 of 2,432; Ohio, 1 of 2,492; New Jersey, 1 of 2,550; Maryland, 1 of 2,565; and South Carolina, 1 of 2,569.

The worst foreclosure rates among metropolitan areas with a population of more than 1 million included Miami-Fort Lauderdale, 1 in 2,180; Riverside, California, 1 in 2,254; Houston, 1 in 2,269; and Philadelphia, 1 in 2,323.

Story continues

Pennsylvania Leads Nation In Repossessions

Lenders repossessed 3,332 properties in October, down less than 1% from September and down 20% from a year ago.

Repossessions, also called real estate owned or REOs, were highest in Pennsylvania at 297; Illinois at 273; Ohio at 231; Calfironia at 219; and Michigan at 216.

Metropolitan statistical areas with a population of more than 1 million that saw the highest number of REOs were Chicago at 213; New York at 166; Philadelphia at 102, Washington, D.C. at 79; and Detroit at 76.

Read Next:

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

Homeownership may be out of reach for most Americans, but that’s not stopping these average investors from raking in passive income with single-family rentals through fractional ownership.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Foreclosure Whirlwind: Report Unveils A Tale Of Contrasts originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.