U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,780.64
    -4.74 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,703.62
    -71.81 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,018.56
    -10.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,700.12
    -7.87 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.48
    +1.72 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.79 (-3.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    -0.0090 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    -0.1010 (-3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0165 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2530
    -0.4750 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.59
    +276.12 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.08
    -3.06 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.06
    -23.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Form 8.3 - CareTech Holdings plc

Glazer Capital LLC
·3 min read

U.K. DISCLOSURE, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:

Glazer Capital LLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient

NA

(c)  Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CareTech Holdings plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

NA

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

June 30, 2022

(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p ordinary

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

 

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options):

2,026,907

1.79

%

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 


TOTAL:

2,026,907

1.79

%

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security

Purchase/sale

Number of
securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

0.5p ordinary

Total return swap

Increasing a long position

26,907

7.41 GBP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

July 1, 2022

Contact name:

Kevin Zadourian

Telephone number:

212-808-7312

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go to Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. The stock market has been going through a rough patch for quite some time […]

  • General Motors Stock Halted, Edge Lower After Detailing Q2 Chip Shortage Hit To Inventory

    GM said chip shortages and supply chain snarls left nearly 100,000 vehicles unfinished over the second quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • Canopy Growth Announces Additional Exchanges with Holders of Notes

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that, further to its press release dated June 29, 2022, it has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with a holder (the "Noteholder") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire approximately C$7.25 million (approximately USD$5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Note

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Micron earnings overshadowed by grim outlook for the company

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Micron.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantAll told, th

  • Be Wary Of Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) And Its Returns On Capital

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world...

  • Is Aurora Cannabis Too Cheap to Pass Up Right Now?

    Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is one of the most beaten-down cannabis stocks in the entire industry. Investors will recall that back in 2018, Aurora announced it was acquiring medical marijuana company MedReleaf for more than $2.5 billion in what at the time was the sector's largest deal. Today, Aurora is worth about one-fifth of that value, with a market cap of over $400 million.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • Stocks: The key to ending the bear market, according to Nuveen's Saira Malik

    Look for these signs that the bear market has run its course, says this Wall Street pro.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The stock market might not look so attractive right now, with the S&P 500 down 18% so far this year. Let's dig into why these three beaten-down growth stocks are good buy-and-hold investments. This virtual healthcare stock has plunged 79% from its 52-week high, but that doesn't make it a bad investment.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Larry Robbins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Larry Robbins. You can skip our detailed analysis of Glenview Capital and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Larry Robbins. Larry Robbins is a billionaire hedge fund manager as well as a philanthropist. He […]

  • 10 Best Bank Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation

    In this article, we are going to discuss the 10 best bank stocks to buy amid rising inflation. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bank Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation. As global inflation and recession fears continue to mount, investors are flocking to […]