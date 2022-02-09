U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Former Florida Blue CMO, Bright HealthCare Executive Dr. Jonathan Gavras Joins CareCentrix

CareCentrix
·3 min read

Gavras joins as a Senior Strategic Clinical Advisor to support sales and growth initiatives

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix, a leading home-centered care company, announced the addition of Dr. Jonathan Gavras as a Senior Strategic Clinical Advisor.

Dr. Gavras joins CareCentrix with over twenty years of experience as an innovator in the healthcare space. He recently served as the President of the Florida market at Bright HealthCare, and was previously the Chief Medical Officer of Florida Blue and served as the President of Guidewell Health - leading the newly formed Guidewell Health independent business unit. In all of his roles Dr. Gavras built strong teams focused on driving better outcomes at lower costs for patients, providers and health plans.

“As we drive towards the next phase of CareCentrix’s growth, we are excited about adding Dr. Gavras’ deep understanding of clinical strategy, health plan operations, and pharmacy benefit management to our team,” said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. “Additionally, Dr. Gavras brings the unique experience of having been a health plan customer of CareCentrix – which will help our team continuously improve how we serve our plans, providers, and most importantly our patients.”

In addition to Bright HealthCare and Guidewell, Dr. Gavras has held other key leadership roles at Prime Therapeutics, Avalon Health, and United Healthcare. As part of his role at CareCentrix, he will help build and optimize strategic partnerships as CareCentrix continues to expand access to value-based care in the home.

“CareCentrix is an ideal partner for organizations looking to better manage post-acute and home-based services,” said Dr. Jonathan Gavras. “The company’s focus on patient experience and operational excellence is fundamental to the quality of care that they deliver. I experienced the considerable impact on cost savings and service improvement as a customer. I look forward to helping them continue to expand how we all can empower more health in the home.”

This announcement follows a year of great momentum for CareCentrix as they continued to connect the last mile of care, improving outcomes while lowering the total cost of care for payors. The company has significantly expanded due to the critical need to leverage the home in healthcare. CareCentrix also released a report conducted by Avalere, a leading, independent health care research and consulting firm, which found that the CareCentrix model of technology-enabled and coordinated whole-person post-acute care lowers the total cost of care by improving outcomes, reducing unnecessary readmissions, and keeping patients out of the emergency room.

About CareCentrix
CareCentrix offers value-based home solutions to payers and health systems to help more of their members access the home care they need, when they need it. Through a single platform, CareCentrix coordinates multiple, complex home care needs for over 19 million members through a national network of over 8,000 providers, resulting in a simplified patient and physician experience. For over 25 years, CareCentrix’s focus on the whole person has improved continuity of care, reduced unnecessary readmissions and emergency department utilization, and enhanced STARS and HEDIS scores for plans. With proprietary HomeFirst Analytics to stratify risk and optimize care delivery, CareCentrix takes on the complexities of care coordination and management of care in the home while providing our partners with essential visibility into the last mile of care. CareCentrix has been named one of Fierce Healthcare’s “Fierce 15” companies and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The company has also earned numerous Top Workplaces distinctions from Top Workplaces USA, the Hartford Courant, and the Tampa Bay Times, demonstrating its commitment to a positive culture that develops leaders of tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com.

For more information:
Matt Miller
carecentrix@crosscutstrategies.com


