Shai Shahar, the CFO and SVP of Global Finance at FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $44.51 per share, resulting in a total value of $445,100.FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. The company operates in a highly specialized segment of the semiconductor industry, providing advanced testing solutions that are critical for the development of next-generation semiconductor devices.Over the past year, Shai Shahar has engaged in the sale of 65,737 shares of FormFactor Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the same timeframe.

FormFactor Inc (FORM) CFO Sells Company Shares

The market capitalization of FormFactor Inc stands at $3.429 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 41.64, which is above both the industry median of 30 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.FormFactor Inc's stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, with a GF Value of $33.64. This indicates that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent sale by the CFO of FormFactor Inc may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of corporate sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of a company's stock.

