Forrester Opens Award Nominations In Asia Pacific To Recognize Excellence In B2B Marketing, Sales, And Product Functions

B2B organizations that align their growth engine will be honored at Forrester's B2B Summit APAC

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is opening calls for nominations in Asia Pacific (APAC) for its B2B Return On Integration Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year Awards. The awards recognize B2B organizations with outstanding achievements in marketing, sales, and product functions that drive scalable and sustainable revenue growth. Honorees will be recognized at Forrester's B2B Summit APAC, being held in Singapore, and digitally, September 19–20, 2023.

Nominations for both award categories are open to companies in APAC with more than 1,000 employees. Forrester invites nominations from chief marketing officers, chief sales officers, chief product officers, and other marketing, sales, and product leaders.

The nomination criteria for Forrester's two awards are as follows:

B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors. These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across their marketing, sales, and product functions — the B2B growth engine — to improve company performance, deliver customer value, and drive revenue.

B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements within specific areas of marketing, sales, and product through the successful implementation of research, frameworks, and best practices to improve functional performance. To apply, an organization must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, revenue-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company grow.

Companies can review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry here. The deadline to submit a nomination is June 5, 2023.

"Forrester's B2B ROI Honors and B2B POY Awards recognize organizations that are driven to scale and grow their businesses by aligning around customer value," said Dane Anderson, senior vice president of international research and product at Forrester. "We look forward to honoring organizations that have propelled their customer-obsessed growth engines through cross-functional alignment, a key foundation to achieve consistent growth, profit, and retention."

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

