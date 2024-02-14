Forrester Research Inc Director Robert Galford Sells 13,000 Shares

On February 13, 2024, Robert Galford, a director at Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ:FORR), sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Forrester Research Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides advice on the existing and potential impact of technology to its clients and the public.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history at Forrester Research Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Forrester Research Inc were trading at $20.73, resulting in a market capitalization of $390.742 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 119.47, which is above both the industry median of 17.9 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $20.73 and a GF Value of $44.49, Forrester Research Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.47, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

