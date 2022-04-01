U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Fortress Biotech Announces Virtual Two-Day R&D Summit Hosted by B. Riley Securities on Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Fortress Biotech, Inc.
·5 min read
  • DERM
  • MBIO
  • CKPT
  • FBIO
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Fortress Biotech, Inc.

MIAMI, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on efficiently acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising therapeutic products and product candidates, today announced a two-day summit hosted by the B. Riley Securities’ Healthcare Equity Research team, that will feature multiple programs from Fortress’ diversified pipeline. The events will be held virtually on Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET each day.

Registration link and webcast information:

Agenda:

Day One: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET)

1:00 p.m. ET - Opening Remarks and Fortress Strategy

Lindsay Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Biotech; Mayank Mamtani, Head of HC Research, B. Riley Securities

1:30 p.m. ET - Panel #1 – Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM)

Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer; Ernie De Paolantonio, Chief Financial Officer; Ramsey Alloush, General Counsel

2:00 p.m. ET - Panel #2 – Cyprium Therapeutics

Charles Buchen, M.D., Chief Business Officer; Lung Yam, M.D., Ph.D., President & Chief Scientific Officer

2:30 p.m. ET - Panel #3 – UR-1 Therapeutics

Raymond Zheng, Ph.D., President & Chief Scientific Officer; Scott Baumgartner, M.D., Interim Chief Medical Officer

Day Two: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET)

1:00 p.m. ET – Fortress Strategy – Execution and Value Generation

Lindsay Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Biotech

1:30 p.m. ET - Panel #1 – Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO)

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer; Knut Niss, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer; Bruce Dezube, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development; Eliot Lurier, C.P.A., Interim Chief Financial Officer

2:15 p.m. ET - Panel #2 – Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT)

James F. Oliviero, President & Chief Executive Officer; Garrett Gray, Chief Financial Officer

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has nine marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 30 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca plc, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Fortress individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs, ability to generate shareholder value, ability of our products and therapies to help patients and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials, including disruptions that may result from hostilities in Europe; our dependence on third-party suppliers; risks relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on our employees’ and consultants’ ability to complete work in a timely manner and on our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this press release should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.

Company Contacts:
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@fortressbiotech.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com



