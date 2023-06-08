Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 13.1x and even P/S above 61x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

What Does Fortress Biotech's Recent Performance Look Like?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Fortress Biotech's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as Fortress Biotech's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 21%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 49% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 58% per year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 102% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Fortress Biotech's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does Fortress Biotech's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Fortress Biotech maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Fortress Biotech (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Fortress Biotech, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

