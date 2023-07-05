Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) future prospects. Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. With the latest financial year loss of US$87m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$92m, the US$76m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Fortress Biotech's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Fortress Biotech is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$10m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 68%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Fortress Biotech's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Fortress Biotech is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

