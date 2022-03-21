Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces 2021 K-1 Tax Package

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (“NYSE:FTAI”) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-1 tax packages are available online. FTAI shareholders may access their Schedule K-1 tax packages at www.taxpackagesupport.com/FTAI or by visiting the Investor Center section of FTAI’s website at www.ftandi.com.



The mailing of 2021 Schedule K-1 tax packages will commence before March 31, 2022. For additional information, shareholders may call FTAI Tax Package Support toll free at (855) 225-9906.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

