Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) surges 11%; retail investors who own 53% shares profited along with institutions

Forum Energy Technologies' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 43% ownership

Institutional ownership in Forum Energy Technologies is 41%

A look at the shareholders of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While retail investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 11% price gain, institutions also received a 41% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Forum Energy Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Forum Energy Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Forum Energy Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Forum Energy Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Forum Energy Technologies. The company's largest shareholder is MacKay Shields LLC, with ownership of 12%. With 9.2% and 2.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Polen Capital Management, LLC and C. Gaut are the second and third largest shareholders. C. Gaut, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, CEO Neal Lux is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Forum Energy Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$15m worth of the US$262m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 53% stake in Forum Energy Technologies, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Forum Energy Technologies (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

