U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.00
    -61.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,893.00
    -569.00 (-1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,151.00
    -175.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.50
    -44.80 (-2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.49
    -1.48 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.08
    +6.39 (+34.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3690
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5580
    -0.3370 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,441.98
    -3,481.09 (-7.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.33
    -118.20 (-9.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,846.20
    -117.44 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Foundation Wealth Capital Provides Market Advisory Solutions for Traders, Investment Manager and Asset Manager to Improve Business Operations

Foundation Wealth Capital
·3 min read

As a global leader in business development, Foundation Wealth Capital LLC offers capital markets advisory services to traders, investment managers and advisers who are looking to improve their operations and performance by providing various business structures that will accomplish their goals.

Miami Beach, Florida , Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A strategic debt Monetization and investment funding for real state tokenization has been undertaken by Foundation Wealth Capital LLC. Our corporate objective is to build wealth, manage assets and create liquid capital for our dedicated businesses endeavors, which include infrastructure and humanitarian partnerships with governments, commodity banking ventures with international corporations and the public sector, real estate development and acquisition concentrated on multi-family housing, hotels, hospitals and schools internationally in the interest of Global Economic Recovery and concentrated humanitarian efforts. Miami Beach based and Dubai, UAE operated private equity firm Foundation Wealth Capital deals with real estate projects, investment funding, re-selling digital tokens and significant capital raises to accomplish the company’s mission Statement.

Foundation Wealth Capital has worked on many digital assets projects like cryptocurrency technology that deals blockchain, the company primarily chooses to monetize assets and instruments for major project developments. Many Dormant, non-performing assets and collectibles are utilized in addition to cash backed bank instruments. Foundation Wealth Capital uses its international network of property with a confirmed valuation as acceptable assets.

Senior Vice President HRH King Michael A. Sheffield is an expert in the field of virtual currency and anything related to crypto. His big interest and success is in the field of tokenization of digital assets, private banking and real estate transactions. Foundation Wealth Capital handles many aspects of real estate like development, investment, tokenization, blockchain, management and finance. HRH King Michael is the king of financial development for the Anamase Royal Kingdom in Ghana and has been invited as keynote speaker in several government and private institutions.

Foundation Wealth Capital has been nominated as a 'Rising star’ in the real estate, finance and technology sectors. Foundation Wealth Capital structured the company in private funds and tokenization assests, and has strategic partnerships with several platforms as a blockchain startup. Managing Partner Anthony Lewis Jerdine and the organization has raised over $1.2 Billion for project investments to date. Foundation Wealth Capital has solidified a strategic partnership with a boutique private banking firm that has decades of commercial, industrial, and private banking experience with one of the highest credit ratings in the banking industry, strategic alliances with some of the strongest aristocracies in the world, multi-currency cash reserves, no-risk transaction procedures, and hard assets in the trillions. Foundation Wealth Capital offers a viable solution in finance, blockchain and real estate tokenization.

About Foundation Wealth Capital LLC Foundation Wealth Capital is an international alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.foundationwealthcapital.com


Website: https://www.foundationwealthcapital.com/

CONTACT: Name: Anthony Jerdine Organization: Foundation Wealth Capital Address: 555 Washington Avenue Suite 235 Miami, FL 33139 Phone: (310) 499-3229


Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • FTSE sinks to lowest levels since July amid energy market crunch

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • Stock Rout Deepens on China, Fed; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering deepened on Monday, with U.S. futures falling more than 1% and European equities hitting a two-month low. Contracts on the three major U.S. indexes signaled further declines when the market opens after the S&P 500 fell the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wedn

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive On China Default Fears With Stock Market Rally At Turning Point; What To Do Now

    China property default fears are ratting an already-shaky market, with the S&P 500 below its 50-day and a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • Dow Futures Dive More Than 500 Points, Evergrande Fears Mount—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The highly indebted Chinese property giant has debt obligations due this week it can't pay. Investors are worried about spillover into the wider market.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged to over 11-year lows, extending losses as executives try to salvage its business prospects and as default fears grow over a looming deadline for payment obligations this week. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 11.2%.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were flying high earlier this year. The company signed a deal with India's Bharat Biotech for co-commercialization rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. The Bharat product was close to market. Since then, Ocugen learned it wouldn't win the right to sell the vaccine in the U.S. as soon as it had hoped.

  • Evergrande Fears Spread, Sparking Hong Kong Selloff

    Shares of embattled property giant China Evergrande Group tumbled again Monday, sending Hong Kong’s broader stock market lower as contagion fears spread.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Time and again, patience has proven to be a winning strategy on Wall Street. What's more, you don't need a boatload of cash to build wealth on Wall Street. Arguably the no-brainer buy of the week (to hold for many years to come) is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).