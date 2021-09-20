Foundation Wealth Capital Provides Market Advisory Solutions for Traders, Investment Manager and Asset Manager to Improve Business Operations

As a global leader in business development, Foundation Wealth Capital LLC offers capital markets advisory services to traders, investment managers and advisers who are looking to improve their operations and performance by providing various business structures that will accomplish their goals.

Miami Beach, Florida , Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A strategic debt Monetization and investment funding for real state tokenization has been undertaken by Foundation Wealth Capital LLC. Our corporate objective is to build wealth, manage assets and create liquid capital for our dedicated businesses endeavors, which include infrastructure and humanitarian partnerships with governments, commodity banking ventures with international corporations and the public sector, real estate development and acquisition concentrated on multi-family housing, hotels, hospitals and schools internationally in the interest of Global Economic Recovery and concentrated humanitarian efforts. Miami Beach based and Dubai, UAE operated private equity firm Foundation Wealth Capital deals with real estate projects, investment funding, re-selling digital tokens and significant capital raises to accomplish the company’s mission Statement.

Foundation Wealth Capital has worked on many digital assets projects like cryptocurrency technology that deals blockchain, the company primarily chooses to monetize assets and instruments for major project developments. Many Dormant, non-performing assets and collectibles are utilized in addition to cash backed bank instruments. Foundation Wealth Capital uses its international network of property with a confirmed valuation as acceptable assets.

Senior Vice President HRH King Michael A. Sheffield is an expert in the field of virtual currency and anything related to crypto. His big interest and success is in the field of tokenization of digital assets, private banking and real estate transactions. Foundation Wealth Capital handles many aspects of real estate like development, investment, tokenization, blockchain, management and finance. HRH King Michael is the king of financial development for the Anamase Royal Kingdom in Ghana and has been invited as keynote speaker in several government and private institutions.

Foundation Wealth Capital has been nominated as a 'Rising star’ in the real estate, finance and technology sectors. Foundation Wealth Capital structured the company in private funds and tokenization assests, and has strategic partnerships with several platforms as a blockchain startup. Managing Partner Anthony Lewis Jerdine and the organization has raised over $1.2 Billion for project investments to date. Foundation Wealth Capital has solidified a strategic partnership with a boutique private banking firm that has decades of commercial, industrial, and private banking experience with one of the highest credit ratings in the banking industry, strategic alliances with some of the strongest aristocracies in the world, multi-currency cash reserves, no-risk transaction procedures, and hard assets in the trillions. Foundation Wealth Capital offers a viable solution in finance, blockchain and real estate tokenization.

About Foundation Wealth Capital LLC Foundation Wealth Capital is an international alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.foundationwealthcapital.com



Website: https://www.foundationwealthcapital.com/

CONTACT: Name: Anthony Jerdine Organization: Foundation Wealth Capital Address: 555 Washington Avenue Suite 235 Miami, FL 33139 Phone: (310) 499-3229



