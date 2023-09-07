Founder & Executive Chairman of APM Human Services International Megan Wynne Buys More Stock

Those following along with APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Megan Wynne, Founder & Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking AU$2.0m on stock at an average price of AU$1.81. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.5%.

See our latest analysis for APM Human Services International

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At APM Human Services International

Notably, that recent purchase by Megan Wynne is the biggest insider purchase of APM Human Services International shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$1.83. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for APM Human Services International share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months APM Human Services International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$2.03. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. APM Human Services International insiders own about AU$454m worth of shares (which is 27% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At APM Human Services International Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about APM Human Services International. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing APM Human Services International. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for APM Human Services International you should know about.

But note: APM Human Services International may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.