Four Days Left To Buy DXN Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:DXN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy DXN Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:DXN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase DXN Holdings Bhd's shares before the 15th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

The upcoming dividend for DXN Holdings Bhd will put a total of RM0.009 per share in shareholders' pockets. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. DXN Holdings Bhd paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 109% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

DXN Holdings Bhd does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

DXN Holdings Bhd paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were DXN Holdings Bhd to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at DXN Holdings Bhd, with earnings per share up 4.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

This is DXN Holdings Bhd's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

The Bottom Line

Is DXN Holdings Bhd worth buying for its dividend? DXN Holdings Bhd has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into DXN Holdings Bhd, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for DXN Holdings Bhd (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

