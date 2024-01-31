Four Days Left To Buy HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, HBT Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.76 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that HBT Financial has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of US$20.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see HBT Financial paying out a modest 33% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. HBT Financial's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 10% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, four years ago, HBT Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.1% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is HBT Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? HBT Financial's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into HBT Financial, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with HBT Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

