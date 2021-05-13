U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.50
    +25.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,113.00
    +175.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.00
    +112.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.30
    +14.70 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.66
    -0.16 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    27.35
    +0.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -4.46 (-16.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4072
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3550
    -0.0790 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,476.08
    -1,673.29 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.33
    -20.58 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Framework’s repairable laptop is up for preorder, starting at $999

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Repairability has been a big sticking point for consumer electronics over the past several years. As devices have gotten thinner -- and companies have pushed to maintain control over proprietary systems -- many devices have become near impossible for an every-day person to repair.

It’s an issue for a number of reasons -- not the least of which is an inability to upgrade a system instead of scrapping it altogether. In a world where human impact on the environment is increasingly top of mind, forced obsolescence is an understandably important issue for many.

Framework is one of an increasing number of companies working to address these issues. It’s a list that also includes products like Fairphone on the mobile side. It’s a niche versus the overall market, to be sure, but it’s one that could well be growing. Announced in January, the Framework Laptop is up for preorder today. The 13.5-inch notebook starts at $999 and will start shipping at the end of July.

The SF-based company had initially targeted spring shipping, but ongoing chip supply problems have delayed the product. The system actually doesn’t look half-bad for a product and company that are clearly repair/upgrade-first.

There are three basic configurations -- Base, Performance and Professional, ranging from $999 to $1,999, upgrading from an Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage to a Core i7 and 32GB/1TB. Windows also gets upgraded from Home to Pro at the top level. At $749, the company offers a barebones shell, where users can plug in their own internals.

Image Credits: Framework

Other upgrades include:

On top of that, the Framework Laptop is deeply customizable in unique ways. Our Expansion Card system lets you choose the ports you want and which side you want them on, selecting from four at a time of USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD, ultra-fast 250GB and 1TB storage, and more. Magnetic-attach bezels are color-customizable to match your style, and the keyboard language can be swapped too.

Fairphone 3 is a normal smartphone with ethical shine

From surviving to thriving as a hardware startup

Recommended Stories

  • The fulfilling world of warehouse robotics

    In terms of robotics, investments have been all over the place -- and for good reasons. COVID-19 seems destined to have a profound and lasting impact on work, and more than ever, robots and automation are going to play a part in that. Not that it needed much help, but online retail had a huge moment -- led, naturally, by Amazon.

  • Roku will launch original programming fueled by Quibi's content on May 20

    Roku today announced the launch of its own original programming, which will initially become available to viewers in the U.S., U.K. and Canada through the media platform's free streaming hub, The Roku Channel, starting on May 20th. The debut lineup will include 30 titles, including both the scripted and reality programming Roku acquired from the short-form streaming service Quibi earlier this year, following its shutdown. It will be interesting to see how well that same content now fares on Roku where it will no longer be "mobile-first," but will more likely be streamed on a big-screen TV.

  • After another canceled year in the desert, Burning Man plans for a virtual event

    Last month, the organization behind Burning Man announced that the festival/experience would not be returning to the desert of Nevada this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and would instead be attempting a virtual event, once again aiming to bring attendees access to a handful of web-based experiences. Today, the Burning Man org released tickets for its online events taking place between August 22 and September 7. There have been few illusions for attendees that a virtual event is any substitute for the real thing, but organizers have tried to get creative when it comes to the social web experiences so that attendees can reclaim some of the camaraderie.

  • Worksome pulls $13M into its high skill freelancer talent platform

    More money for the now very buzzy business of reshaping how people work: Worksome is announcing it recently closed a $13 million Series A funding round for its "freelance talent platform" -- after racking up 10x growth in revenue since January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a remote working boom. The 2017 founded startup, which has a couple of ex-Googlers in its leadership team, has built a platform to connect freelancers looking for professional roles with employers needing tools to find and manage freelancer talent. "Most multinational enterprises manage flexible workers using legacy MSPs," says CEO and co-founder Morten Petersen (one of the Xooglers).

  • SpecTrust raises millions to fight cybercrime with its no-code platform

    Cyber Mentor Fund led the round, which also included participation from Rally Ventures, SignalFire, Dreamit Ventures and Legion Capital. “In January of 2020, I got a bug in my ear to, instead of an API, build a cloud-based service that handles all this complex orchestration and unifies all this data,” said CEO Nate Kharrl, who co-founded the company with Bryce Verdier and Patrick Chen. Since the San Jose, California-based startup’s offering is deployed on the internet, between a website or app and its users, an organization gets fraud protection without draining the resources of its engineers, the company says.

  • PayPal acquires returns logistics business, Happy Returns

    PayPal announced today it's acquiring Happy Returns, a returns solution provider that offers online shoppers access to easier ways to send back unwanted merchandise to retailers without having to box it up and ship it themselves. It also has relationships with hundreds of brands that have been using its returns software and reverse logistics services. The company says it will continue to offer its returns experience to online retailers and shoppers as a part of PayPal.

  • Daily Crunch: Lemonade says website security flaw that exposed customer data is 'by design'

    Lemonade "DGAF": Activist short seller Carson Block wrote a letter to the CEO of insurance marketplace Lemonade saying that he “accidentally discovered” a security flaw that exposed customers’ account data. Block told Zack that his firm is shorting the company’s stock “because it is clear Lemonade does not give a fuck about securing its customers’ sensitive personal information.” Google’s gotta pay in Italy: Natasha writes about the most recent European trouble Google finds itself in.

  • Discord's new Stage Discovery portal will connect live audio events with communities

    On Discord, all of the action happens in interest-specific servers, and the company wants to make it easier for anyone to stumble across and plunge into those communities. The company launched Stage Channels, its own Clubhouse-like voice event rooms, in late March. With those building blocks in place, in June Discord will start surfacing events (think open mic nights, book clubs, etc.) through a new portal called Stage Discovery, adding a way for anybody to connect with the cool communities in the process.

  • Legionfarm, pairing pro gamers with amateurs, raises $6 million Series A

    Legionfarm, the gaming platform that lets gamers play with pro players in their favorite games, has today announced the close of a $6 million Series A round. Investors in the round include SVB, Y Combinator, Scrum VC, Kevin Lin, Altair Capital, Ankur Nagpal and more. Legionfarm launched out of Y Combinator at the beginning of last year with a mission to give pro players a way to generate income and amateur players the chance to get better by playing with a pro coach.

  • Is this UNC’s best athletics program ever? Tar Heels on verge of record-breaking feat

    “I absolutely believe that the more good things happen, the more good things you expect to happen.”

  • Sylvera grabs seed backing from Index to help close the accountability gap around carbon offsetting

    U.K.-based startup Sylvera is using satellite, radar and lidar data-fuelled machine learning to bolster transparency around carbon offsetting projects in a bid to boost accountability and credibility -- applying independent ratings to carbon offsetting projects. The ratings are based on proprietary data sets it's developed in conjunction with scientists from research organisations including UCLA, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and University College London. It's just grabbed $5.8 million in seed funding led by VC firm Index Ventures.

  • Legacy Media Firms Have the Tools to Transition to the Streaming Era, Says Analyst

    Broken theatrical windows, declining linear TV channels and the rise of Netflix as a content giant have all appeared to threaten the traditional studio conglomerates as the entertainment industry moves into the streaming era. But research firm Ampere Analysis says that legacy media players, specifically vertically-integrated film and TV conglomerates, have many of the strengths […]

  • Virgin Active Win a ‘Dangerous Precedent’ for U.K. Landlords

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge in London ruled that gym chain Virgin Active can wipe out the rent arrears on most of its venues and avoid future steep payments, despite the opposition of a majority of its creditors.The decision represents a victory for tenants and a blow for landlords, with other companies now likely to seek a reduction in their debt pile using the same tool. Rent arrears have been building since March last year when non-essential businesses were forced to close or operate with restrictions due to the pandemic.During the hearings, the company owned by Brait SE and billionaire Richard Branson argued that without the plan it would go into administration; a worse outcome for most classes of creditors.In response, the landlords -- Aberdeen Standard Investments, British Land Plc, Land Securities Group Plc and a fund managed by Knight Frank Investment Management -- said that the company could have tried other options, such as selling the business or some assets, to tackle the situation.Ultimately, Judge Richard Snowden ruled that with the restructuring plan “no member of a dissenting class will be any worse off than they would be in the relevant alternative.”Virgin Active celebrated the ruling as a fair solution that will allow the gym chain to “emerge from the crisis as a stronger business.”Landlords, however, expressed concern about the wider implications of the ruling.“This restructuring plan sets a dangerous precedent and demonstrates how the law is now allowing wealthy individuals and private equity backers to extract value from their businesses in good times but later claim insolvency,” wrote Melanie Leech, chief executive of British Property Federation, in an emailed statement.While the Covid-19 pandemic has brought hardship to businesses, “it has also been cynically used as an excuse to shift onto property owners the cost of years of failings and underinvestment,” Leech added.The ruling increases the likelihood that future restructuring plans “will be run with insufficient consultation and transparency with key creditor groups,” a spokesperson for Land Securities wrote in an emailed statement.New RulesVirgin Active is the first company to use insolvency rules approved last year which force landlords to accept losses even when fewer than three-quarters of the firm’s creditors agree. U.K. car park operator NCP is now seeking relief for its rental costs under the same criteria.The gym group’s rent bill is set to reach 30 million pounds ($42 million) by the end of May, according to court documents.Prior to the pandemic, the U.K.’s standard restructuring tool to deal with unsecured creditors like landlords consisted of a company voluntary arrangement, which requires approval by 75% of relevant creditors.Under the so-called “cross-class cramdown” rule, companies just need one class of creditors to support the restructuring, but still require court approval for their plans.A government-imposed moratorium on forfeiture action, preventing landlords from taking control of the asset if the tenant fails to pay, has been in place for more than a year and is set to be lifted in June.The Virgin Active case represents a huge victory for tenants and more companies will consider this tool now that there is more certainty about how a court will see certain approaches, according to Ian Corfield, a restructuring partner at FRP Advisory. Going forward, landlords will have to be more creative to avoid the imposition of losses by a minority of creditors.“These are the rules, and the only way to change them is by constant challenge, constant evolution and coming up with more creative solutions,” said Corfield.(Updates with Landsec comment in tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook clarifies hate speech policies following Oversight Board recommendations

    In response to a decision the panel came to on a video involving two individuals wearing blackface, the company says it will tweak the policy rationale section of its community guidelines on hate speech to add more context on why it prohibits harmful stereotypes.

  • Biden cybersecurity order mandates new rules for govt software

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered the creation of an air accident-style cyber review board and the imposition of new software standards for government agencies following a spate of digital intrusions that have rattled the United States. The executive order's initiatives include the creation of a organization that would investigate major hacks along the lines of National Transportation Safety Board inquiries that are launched after plane crashes. The order follows a digital extortion attempt against major fuel transport company Colonial Pipeline that triggering panic buying and fuel shortages in the southeastern United States.

  • Wastewater is 'polluting rivers with microplastic'

    "Frequent releases" of sewage create microplastic hotspots in UK rivers.

  • Chef Robotics raises $7.7M to help automate kitchens

    A year and a half’s worth of global pandemic has had a profound impact on virtually every sector of the workforce. San Francisco-based Chef Robotics today announced that it has raised a combined $7.7 million pre-seed and seed round, with the goal of helping automate certain aspects of food preparation. The list of investors is pretty long on this one (with seed and pre-seed rolled up into one), including Kleiner Perkins, Promus Ventures, Construct, Bloomberg Beta, BOLD Capital Partners, Red and Blue Ventures, Gaingels, Schox VC, Stewart Alsop and Tau Ventures, among others.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rocked by inflation fears, Dow, Nasdaq, S&P tank by over 2%

    Inflation fears are dogging Wall Street at a time when the U.S. rebound is picking up speed.

  • Pipeline Crisis Spurs Calls to Boost, and Foresake, Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- The cyber-attack that crippled the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline this week triggered spot shortages of gasoline and a gusher of political rhetoric, with groups from across the political spectrum offering myriad, and contradictory, solutions.The oil industry says the answer is to invest in more fossil-fuel infrastructure, including refineries. Environmental groups think the key is more electric vehicles on the road and solar panels on the grid. A conservative think tank called the outage a “wake-up call” for pipeline protesters to stop. Even a coal group got involved, noting that its product doesn’t need to be piped anywhere.“Wind and solar power networks are by their very nature more distributed, more sensibly scaled, and more resilient than fossil fuel systems,” Wenonah Hauter, executive director of the environmental group Food and Water Watch, said in a statement.The stark divisions reflect the increasingly vocal energy debate. The oil and gas industry has found itself on the defensive against growing calls to fight climate change by reducing consumption of its products. While many fossil fuel advocates agree that curbing greenhouse gases is critical, they point to the Colonial shutdown as a sign of the potential risks of making the green transition too quickly.Colonial Pipeline Co. began to restart the line Wednesday evening, after a ransomware attack caused the company to shut it down May 7. The pipeline delivers about 45% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used on the East Coast.“Whew, crisis averted, that pipeline is back up,” tweeted Chris Horner, an attorney and former senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. “Now, back to our regularly scheduled agenda of shutting down pipelines.”Conservatives have drawn links between the Colonial outage that transported refined fuels and President Joe Biden’s opposition to the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that would have ferried tar sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska. Even a fully operational Keystone XL would have had no effect on fuel supplies during the Colonial outage, since it would carry minimally processed crude, not gasoline and other refined fuel.“The Colonial Pipeline closure should serve as a wake-up call to pipeline protesters who pretend we don’t need the energy transported by these pieces of critical infrastructure,” opined the Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota-based conservative think tank. “We are as reliant upon oil and natural gas as we are water, and that reality isn’t going to change anytime soon.”Refining advocates also used the fuel shortages to highlight the decline in fuel-making capacity in the Northeast. Where the East Coast previously had 12 refineries, closures have dropped that number to four. By some estimates, the Atlantic Basin has lost a total of 1.5 million barrels per day of refining capacity since 2008, making the region more reliant on imports and fuel transported by Colonial.A New Jersey lawmaker pressed administration officials to address the decline during a briefing Wednesday. Each time a refinery closes, we’re losing the ability to fuel our defense, the unidentified lawmaker said, according to a person on the call.The coal industry, whose chief product is a rock that can’t be carried by pipelines, used the incident to highlight the value of its fossil fuel. The National Mining Association, which represents companies such as Consol Energy Inc. and Peabody Energy Corp., promoted coal as a “valuable insurance policy in an era of emerging and deceptively dangerous threats.”“It’s becoming clear that pipelines and just-in-time fuel delivery are a particularly vulnerable link in the equation,” the Washington-based trade group said in a statement Wednesday. “The months of fuel stored on site at coal and nuclear power plants add a layer of security and resilience we have long taken for granted and continue to undervalue.”Biden administration officials cited the crisis to highlight the president’s multi-trillion-dollar plans for investing in the nation’s highways, electric vehicle charging and the grid.“This incident also reminds us that infrastructure is a national security issue, and the reality is that investing in world-class, modern and resilient infrastructure has always been central to ensuring our country’s economic security, our national security and, as we’re seeing right now, that includes cybersecurity,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at a White House briefing.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm noted at least one group hasn’t been affected by the pipeline outage and the fuel shortages it caused along the East Coast.“If you drive an electric car this would not be affecting you, clearly,” she said during a White House briefing Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Makes Weak Bounce After Tesla Blow but Pullback May Not Be Over: Analyst

    Elon Musk's tweets aside, bitcoin remains vulnerable to rising odds of a Fed Reserve rate hike.