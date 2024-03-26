Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,288.50
    +10.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,738.00
    +39.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,563.75
    +50.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,104.70
    +7.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,172.10
    -4.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.19
    +0.13 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2655
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3030
    -0.1020 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,520.34
    +3,347.70 (+4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,917.57
    -13.35 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,398.03
    -16.09 (-0.04%)
     

France's Atos seeks debt restructuring plan by July after widening losses

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Atos logo

(Reuters) - French IT consulting firm Atos on Tuesday said its net loss had widened in 2023 and that it aimed to agree a debt restructuring plan by July as uncertainty looms over the group's future.

"We are also in discussions with our financial creditors with a view to reaching a refinancing plan by July within the framework of an amicable conciliation procedure", Atos CEO Paul Saleh said in a statement.

The company, which owns assets considered strategic by the French government and is struggling to turn around its loss-making business, posted a net loss of 3.44 billion euros ($3.73 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31 after a loss of 1.01 billion euros in 2022.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Advertisement