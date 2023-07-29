Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Franklin Electric's shares on or after the 2nd of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.90 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Franklin Electric has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $97.23. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Franklin Electric's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Franklin Electric can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Franklin Electric is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Franklin Electric has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Franklin Electric looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Franklin Electric has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Is Franklin Electric worth buying for its dividend? We love that Franklin Electric is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Franklin Electric is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Franklin Electric you should be aware of.

