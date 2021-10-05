U.S. markets closed

Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $564 Million Securitization of Re-Performing Loans

Freddie Mac
In this article:
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced pricing of the third Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust (SCRT) offering of 2021—a securitization of approximately $564 million including both guaranteed senior and unguaranteed subordinate securities backed by a pool of seasoned re-performing loans (RPLs). The SCRT securitization program is a fundamental part of Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings which reduce less liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and shed credit and market risk via economically reasonable transactions.

Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2021-3 includes approximately $522 million in guaranteed senior certificates and approximately $42 million in unguaranteed mezzanine and subordinate certificates. The mezzanine certificates will be rated. The transaction is expected to settle on October 14, 2021. The underlying collateral consists of 3,738 fixed-, step-, and adjustable-rate, never modified and modified seasoned RPLs, which were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes. Consistent with SCRT program criteria, as of the cut-off date, all the mortgage loans have been performing and have not been delinquent for at least the prior six months using the MBA method of calculation.

The loans are serviced by NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and Community Loan Servicing, LLC and will be serviced in accordance with requirements that in the event of default, prioritize borrower retention options and promote neighborhood stability.

Advisors to this transaction are Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc, StoneX Financial Inc., and Loop Capital Markets LLC as the co-managers.

To date, Freddie Mac has sold over $8 billion of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and securitized more than $73 billion of RPLs consisting of $30 billion of fully guaranteed PCs, $32 billion of SCRT senior/sub securitizations, and over $11 billion of Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) offerings. Additional information about the company's seasoned loan offerings can be found at:
http://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2021; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2020, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com


