This Freelancer Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Freelancer Limited's (ASX:FLN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Freelancer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Robert Barrie for AU$127k worth of shares, at about AU$0.22 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.26), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Robert Barrie bought 1.47m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.23. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Freelancer insiders own 83% of the company, worth about AU$98m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Freelancer Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Freelancer insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Freelancer and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

