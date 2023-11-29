freenet AG's (ETR:FNTN) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

freenet's (ETR:FNTN) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study freenet's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for freenet is:

7.8% = €108m ÷ €1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

freenet's Earnings Growth And 7.8% ROE

At first glance, freenet's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.8%. But then again, freenet's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 16%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared freenet's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 12% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is FNTN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is freenet Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

freenet's very high three-year median payout ratio of 112% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits.

Additionally, freenet has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 75% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in freenet's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 18%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on freenet. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

