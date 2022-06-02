Fresh tickets available to TC’s Annual Summer Party — get one while you can!

Heads-up, party people. We’ve just released another round of tickets to the most fun, relaxed and opportunity-filled networking event of the year. We’re talking about TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party, of course.

Tradition holds that we join forces with a top Silicon Valley company to host this fabulous fete, and this year, we’ve partnered with Mayfield — a global venture capital firm with a people-first philosophy. It has a 50-plus-year history of investing at the inception stage in iconic enterprise, consumer and human and planetary health companies.

Join us under the stars for a casual evening of cocktails, canapés and conversation with people who hail from every part of the startup spectrum. The daily grind makes it easy to forget that a simple conversation over a drink and nibbles can be an even more effective way to connect and explore meaningful ways to collaborate. Or just get to know and appreciate your colleagues.

Here’s the when-where-and-how-much details you need to know:

When: June 23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT

Where: Mayfield: 2484 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park, California

How much: $75

If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd and garner maximum exposure to the VCs who will be attending the event, then book an Early-Stage Startup Exhibitor Package for just $995.

Pro tip: The Exhibitor Package includes four tickets to the party. Bring your crew or invite a client. But don’t wait — there are only five spots left.

This is our fourth ticket release, and if the last three rounds are any indication, these babies won’t be around for long. Buy your ticket now, because you can’t buy them at the door. Speaking of doors, we’ll have great door prizes — like TechCrunch swag and tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt. Are you feeling lucky?

Leave the daily grind behind, join the Summer Party and enjoy an evening of community and opportunity. Cheers!

Did you try to buy a ticket and came up empty? We release tickets to the Summer Party on a rolling basis. Sign up on the website, and we’ll let you know when the next batch goes on sale.

Is your company interested in sponsoring TechCrunch’s Summer Party? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

