U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.06
    -5.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.54
    +29.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.46
    -13.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.21
    +19.38 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.48
    +1.47 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    +0.83 (+4.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9800
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,034.85
    +738.41 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.83
    +16.96 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

FRO - 2022 Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frontline Ltd.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRO
    Watchlist
Frontline Ltd.
Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 19, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 8, 2022

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories