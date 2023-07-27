FS Bancorp (FSBW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FS Bancorp (FSBW) reported $36.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.1%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.65 million, representing a surprise of -0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FS Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 4.66% versus 4.71% estimated by two analysts on average.

Efficiency Ratio : 66.52% versus 61.29% estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Non Interest Income : $4.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.70 million.

Net Interest Income: $31.55 million compared to the $31.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of FS Bancorp have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

