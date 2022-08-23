U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds


TSX Symbols – FUD, FDE, FSL, EUR, ETP & FTB

NEO Symbol – FJFB

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending August 31, 2022.

The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2022 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2022.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution
Amount

First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FUD

$0.0500

First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FDE

$0.1600

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FSL

$0.0550

First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

EUR

$0.0750

First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF

ETP

$0.0425

First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF

FTB

$0.0250

First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF

FJFB

$0.0415

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $197 billion as of July 31, 2022 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552


