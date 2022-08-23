FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- EUR.TO
- FJFB.NE
- FUD.TO
- FTB.TO
- FDE.TO
- ETP.TO
- FSL.TO
TSX Symbols – FUD, FDE, FSL, EUR, ETP & FTB
NEO Symbol – FJFB
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Neo Exchange for the month ending August 31, 2022.
The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2022 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2022.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FUD
$0.0500
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FDE
$0.1600
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FSL
$0.0550
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
EUR
$0.0750
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
ETP
$0.0425
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
FTB
$0.0250
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF
FJFB
$0.0415
About First Trust
First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $197 billion as of July 31, 2022 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the Fund can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552