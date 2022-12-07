FTAC ZEUS ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF SPECIAL MEETING DATE

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that the special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, is being postponed to Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The Company decided to postpone the Special Meeting in light of the amount of redemption requests it received in connection with the initially scheduled Special Meeting.

The Company does not anticipate proceeding with the Special Meeting or the proposals to be voted on therein if the related redemption requests would result in the Company retaining less than approximately $125 million in its trust account.



Additionally, the Company announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with respect to a business combination. As a result, pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “Charter”), the date by which the Company must cease operations and liquidate if it has not completed a business combination has been automatically extended to August 23, 2023.



At the Special Meeting, stockholders will be asked to vote on the following proposals: (1) a proposal to approve an amendment to the Charter to provide the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) with the right to accelerate the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from May 23, 2023 (or by August 23, 2023 if the Company has executed a letter of intent, agreement in principle or definitive agreement for its initial business combination, but has not completed such business combination, by May 23, 2023) (the “Original Termination Date”), to such earlier date as determined by the Board (such date, the “Amended Termination Date”); provided that such date cannot be earlier than sixty (60) days before the Original Termination Date (the “Charter Amendment”) (the “Charter Amendment Proposal”); (2) a proposal to approve an amendment to the Investment Management Trust Agreement dated November 18, 2021, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as trustee, to allow the trustee to liquidate the trust account (the “Trust Account”) established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering at such earlier time as may be determined by the Company as set forth in the Charter Amendment (the “Trust Amendment Proposal” and together with the Charter Amendment Proposal, the “Proposals”); and (3) a proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting to a later date, if necessary, under certain circumstances, including, but not limited to, for the purpose of soliciting additional proxies in favor of the Charter Amendment Proposal and Trust Amendment Proposal, in the event the Company does not receive the requisite stockholder vote to approve the Proposals.



As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, via a virtual meeting link at https://www.cstproxy.com/ftaczeus/2022. Also, as a result of this change, the Company has extended the deadline for holders of the Company’s Class A common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Proposals to Monday, December 12, 2022.

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on November 8, 2022, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

