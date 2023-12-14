Is FTAI Aviation (FTAI) a Well Positioned Company in the Industry?

Tourlite Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class returned 7.8% for Q3 2023 and 7.6% year to date outperforming the S&P 500 and Russell 2000. Since its inception in April 2022, the fund returned 13% compared to (2.8%), and (11.7%) returns for the indexes. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Tourlite Capital highlighted stocks like FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) acquires and manages transportation infrastructure and equipment that operates through Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. On December 13, 2023, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) stock closed at $44.71 per share. One-month return of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) was 6.66%, and its shares gained 158.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) has a market capitalization of $4.459 billion.

Tourlite Capital made the following comment about FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI): We continue to believe that the business is well positioned to provide more efficient and cost effective solutions through its modular factory. Additionally, the upcoming approval of PMA (Parts Manufacturer Approval) parts next year should further enhance the company's capabilities."

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) at the end of third quarter which was 33 in the previous quarter.

